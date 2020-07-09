To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Kimberly Wilburn for county commissioner. Although she did not win the DFL endorsement, recent events would probably change DFL minds. Kimberly is a person of color, the kind of person we need to bring the voice of the margins to our county government. The county’s budget is $2.5 billion, the largest public budget in the state after the state budget.

County commissioners oversee public policy in welfare, criminal justice, housing, infrastructure investments and other important areas. They work with the Metropolitan Council. Kimberly is well aware of the needs of many Hennepin County residents in housing and criminal justice reform. She has been very active in her church and ISAIAH, the faith-based community action organization. She is determined to be a voice for the voiceless.

County officers have a lot to do with who gets arrested and prosecuted. The county can affect these decisions through its budgeting capacity. We know we need criminal justice reform. We know that many working Minnesotans cannot afford housing. We know that the inability to afford health care keeps many from getting the help they need. We know that Minnesota has been ignoring the cries of people of color for too long. The suburbs need to step up to their responsibilities to all of us, black, brown, older, younger, affluent and struggling. Elect Kimberly Wilburn to the county commission.

Nancy Eder

Minnetonka

