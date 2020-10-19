To the Editor:
Welcome to all the new residents of Plymouth. You are welcomed, as I was welcomed over 30 years ago.
Why did you move to Plymouth? Was it our parks, trails, great schools, safe neighborhoods, places of worship, career, lower taxes or to raise a family?
As times change, the population changes, too. And people moved or immigrated from other locations to Plymouth for many reasons. Which created a shift in our political landscape. The political leadership we enjoyed in helping create a great place is being replaced by the same type of political leadership we see in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
It seems that the lessons of the Twin Cities with increased fear and violence, over reaching city governments, attacks on the police and ever-increasing taxes, is a major disconnect by some of those who have moved to Plymouth.
Bringing the political environment of Minneapolis into Plymouth has planted the seed for these problems to grow here.
An example of this shift is that in the last election, Sarah Anderson, a great state representative that got a lot of measures passed that helped Plymouth. But she was voted out and replaced with a candidate more suitable to the Minneapolis City Council. And after two years, I have not heard once from our current representative which is very telling.
So, what is the answer? Making sure to vote in people who reflect the values that will keep Plymouth a vibrant community.
I encourage you to look at the candidates this year, who focus on the citizens of Plymouth and our district? Who will help us maintain a healthy community? Then please check out and support Kendall Qualls, Greg Pulles, Perry Nouis and Danny Nadeau.
If you go in a different direction, when taxes increase, schools decline, crime and violence increase and the government overreaches, you will only have yourself to hold to account.
Let’s keep Plymouth – Plymouth, not Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Chicago or New York.
Robert Moreland
Plymouth
