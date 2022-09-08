I strongly encourage residents to vote for Sheila Prior for the open seat in the upcoming special election for the Wayzata School Board this November. This election is for the seat vacated by Seanne Falconer, who endorses Sheila Prior for this position.
I have been privileged to call Sheila Prior a neighbor and friend since 2016. Beyond knowing her personally, I have witnessed her working hard for the community in a volunteer capacity for many years. This includes everything from ensuring the safety of the Luce Line trail access points in our neighborhood, volunteering at the schools, serving as a liaison to alert the community to volunteer opportunities and even becoming a volunteer canine handler to help with the search and rescue of disaster victims in Minnesota.
Sheila Prior’s dedication to support and improve her community will serve her well on the school board. This dedication, in combination with her science background and her commitment to equity means she will put students and the community first, addressing matters in a clear, fair and forthright manner. I know Sheila Prior will not only aim to maintain Wayzata’s excellence in education but she will keep an eye towards ongoing improvement in our district.
I trust Sheila Prior wholeheartedly with my own children and also with her serving as a voice for our students, families, and community on the school board.
