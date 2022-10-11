I am an immigrant from Russia living in Plymouth. I met my husband, a native Californian, in China and our international marriage and jobs took us to many countries in the world. One day our jobs took us to Minnesota and after living here for a year we consciously decided to stay in Minnesota to raise our family in 2007. It was clean, safe, had many jobs, good schools, affordable cost of living, and very nice people, as well as the four seasons, many lakes, high quality theatres, and restaurants in downtown Minneapolis. We loved it.
Today in 2022 we don’t go to the theatres and restaurants in downtown Minneapolis, because we do not feel safe there with drugs, shootings, and car thefts. I believe it is spilling out to Plymouth. Within the last half a year my daughter witnessed two thefts at our local Target occurring during the day time. Once, police were called to respond, but they could not come right away since there was a shooting at the gas station nearby.
We pulled our kids from the public Wayzata school system, which once was the best in the State. I feel like academic expectations got lower and school administration does not listen to parents.
Public schools canceled classes in person during Covid, and many kids were under tremendous mental stress in isolation, especially teenagers. I heard about four suicides since January 2022 in our community, and probably there are more that I don’t know about.
I do not feel like we or our kids are safe anymore, physically and mentally. A place I once saw as a beautiful city has turned into what I feel is a criminal zone and unhealthy environment for our children. I feel helpless. I really hope that this coming election will change the direction of where Plymouth is going. I think we need new leadership to reduce crime and restore education. That is why I fully support Jackie Schroeder; she truly wants to make Minnesota the beautiful and safe place it once was.
