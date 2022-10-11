To the editor:

I am an immigrant from Russia living in Plymouth. I met my husband, a native Californian, in China and our international marriage and jobs took us to many countries in the world. One day our jobs took us to Minnesota and after living here for a year we consciously decided to stay in Minnesota to raise our family in 2007. It was clean, safe, had many jobs, good schools, affordable cost of living, and very nice people, as well as the four seasons, many lakes, high quality theatres, and restaurants in downtown Minneapolis. We loved it.

