My husband and I grew up in Minnesota, but the Marine Corps took us out of state for many years. In 2010, we finally got back to our beloved state to raise our kids. And for years, it was idyllic to be home. But ever since George Floyd’s death in 2020, it just seems like the leaders of our state have managed to mishandle our most pressing issues. They’ve allowed rioting with impunity, and instead of locking up the perpetrators, they proposed defunding the police, which makes us all less safe. In fact, violent crimes are up 22% over last year in our state according to a recent report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

