To the Editor:
I support Chris LaTondresse for Hennepin County Commissioner District 6, because he has excellent experience leading at the national level as part of the Obama Administration’s $50 billion USAID and at the local level as vice chair of the Hopkins School Board. He knows how to manage billion-dollar plus initiatives which is important, since the Hennepin County Commission manages a $2.5 billion annual budget plus has the oversight of Hennepin County Medical Center’s $1 billion budget.
Many of the programs and support structures for our communities are managed and paid for at the city, county, and state levels. I have learned over the last six months that these are the governments that really count in terms of the quality of your and my daily lives.
So we must choose these elected officials very carefully. There are only seven commissioners who serve on the Hennepin County Commission. Each one counts and we need them to be experienced.
I am voting for Chris LaTondresse because I have seen him in action over the last two years on the Hopkins School Board including this year, as vice chair in the midst of a pandemic, and in re-imagining our systems on the other side of George Floyd’s unlawful killing.
He is a serious leader with a strongly ethical character, who believes in smart health care, equity, affordable housing, accessible transportation, and climate change leadership.
He has experience bringing people together across lines of difference to improve their lives at scale. Because of his experience, he can hit the ground running and do the job from day one.
Many people are endorsing Chris, including the DFL and Lt. Gov. Flanagan, Rep. Laurie Pryor, Rep. Cheryl Youakim, AFSCME Council 5, Minnetonka City Council people Kissy Coakley and Brian Kirk, Metropolitan Council District 5 Molly Cummings, and many more.
I am excited for Chris LaTondresse’s leadership, ethics, experience, and innovative ideas. Please join me in voting for Chris in the Aug. 11 primary and November election. Thank you.
Mary Pat Blake
Minnetonka
