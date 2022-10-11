A recent letter to the Sun-Sailor extolling the accomplishments of DFL State Rep. Patty Acomb conveniently omitted one important issue that is of concern to many Minnetonka, Wayzata and west suburban voters.
That’s the issue of public safety and support for law enforcement. It’s no wonder the letter writer ignored that key issue since Acomb voted to allow cities to defund the police. (Source: Official Journal of the Minnesota House, 6/18/20, HJ Page 242.) Acomb also voted against funding law enforcement agencies directly (4/29/2022, HJ Page 12642-3). Instead of voting to support our local police, Acomb sided with what I believe are far left ideals of the DFL.
Lorie Cousineau, Acomb’s Republican challenger has a different approach. Lorie supports fully funding our local police departments, ensuring they can recruit and train qualified officers. Lorie is endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which shows our police believe she is a better choice than Patty Acomb to protect our communities.
With violent crime up 22% in the state of Minnesota in the past year, it’s time we stand by the men and women who keep us safe and elect legislators who will do just that. I believe Lorie Cousineau is the clear and proven choice.
