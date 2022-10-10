To the editor:

I’m no longer surprised by the silly season that seems to accompany each election cycle. I was surprised, however, to receive a mailer denouncing state representative candidate Andrew Myers as an ‘extremist’ on abortion. Now, Andrew is a friend, and while he arguably has an ‘extreme’ amount of energy, I’ve never known him to have ‘extremist’ ideologies. But as a pro-choice woman, and I needed to learn more about this claim.

Tags

Load comments