To the editor:

I support the comprehensive sex education bill in the Minnesota Legislature. Fortunately, I have had a positive sex education experience at the high school level, but I’m far too aware that this is not the case for most students in the state of Minnesota. Even having had what I considered “the best sex education,” there are still massive gaps, particularly in menstruation education from a young age. I remember feeling lost and confused when my first period arrived. I felt like I had no one to talk to, and I could barely remember the vague information on tampon absorption I had been taught in my health class, which I thought was the gold standard. For many of my peers, their first period came far before they learned about it in health class.

Understanding our bodies is crucial to cultivating respect for ourselves and others. Learning about menstruation in a scientifically accurate manner that considers the many cultural preferences and stereotypes of menstruation that exist in Minnesota’s diverse communities is the first step towards success for every student, menstruator or not, and to eliminate period shame and students having to miss school due to their periods.

The policy that HF 358/SF 632 outlines is crucial to implement to create a healthier, safer, more respectful and knowledgeable generation of young Minnesotans.

Please support comprehensive sex education for all Minnesota students.

Tally Shaver

St. Louis Park

