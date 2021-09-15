To the Editor:
As a resident of St. Louis Park’s Ward 3, I have a great interest in who represents me on the City Council. I believe our City Council has been doing a good job both in keeping the city running day-to-day and in making progress on long-term issues that are important to me: making SLP a great place to live for all of our residents, implementing the climate action plan and expanding our supply of affordable housing.
When I saw that Rachel Harris was retiring from the City Council, I hoped that a candidate would enter the race that would keep the positive momentum rolling – someone I could wholeheartedly support. When I investigated each of the three candidates in the race, Sue Budd was my clear choice. After sitting down for coffee with her, I was even more convinced.
Sue has been actively working to help us solve the problem of our shortage of affordable housing through her work with ISAIAH. She has a long history working to address climate change. She also has the practical experience working in the business world that will keep her grounded as she works with the rest of the City Council and city staff to advance the work of our city. She’s the perfect combination for a candidate: a passion for the work and the practical work-life experience needed to engage with others to make it happen.
You can find more information about Sue and her campaign at suebuddforslp.com.
I hope you join me in supporting Sue Budd for St. Louis Park City Council Ward 3.
Matt Kinney
St. Louis Park
