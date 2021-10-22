To the editor:
Hurray for St Louis Park’s Ward 3! We have three strong candidates for our City Council representation. This, coupled with ranked choice voting, means we have a great opportunity to select the best candidate for the job.
This is why Sue Budd is my first choice:
In multiple meetings with Sue this year, I’ve learned much not only about her professional and volunteer experience but also her passion for a democracy that works for all people. I’ve come to realize she understands the uniqueness of our corner of the city - the wants and needs, the diversity, the successes and the challenges. I know Sue has the ability, experience and determination to properly represent Ward 3 as we move forward.
Join me and make Sue Budd your first choice on Nov. 2nd.
Rolf Peterson
St Louis Park
Rolf Peterson is a former St. Louis Park School Board member.
