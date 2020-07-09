To the Editor:

Thank you for your article on the St Louis Park schools. As a taxpayer, I appreciate the update on the budget.

As a parent, I would like to see more news about how students are doing academically, particularly in light of the pandemic. Did some students do better than others? What can we do to address gaps for those that struggled with learning from home?

On June 29, the National Academy of Pediatricians strongly encouraged bringing students back to the physical classroom as soon as possible. They noted that schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well being. Remote learning is likely to result in learning loss and social isolation which breed serious social, emotional and health issues. These are scary concerns and I am certain our school board and district staff are taking them into consideration but I would like to hear more about what will inform our next steps.

How can we balance concerns about health and education? Is there a role that parents and residents can play to help our kids through this difficult time?

Whatever happens, I have faith that this community will try to put children first. But our success may depend on what we measure and what we report.

Matt Flory

St Louis Park

