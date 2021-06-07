To the Editor:
My first legislative session ended with a whimper last month, without passing the state’s budget.
While we wait to return to the Capitol to finish our work, small groups of legislators are finishing that budget behind closed doors, excluding both the public and the vast majority of senators and representatives.
Rushed, private budgetary negotiations are typical at the legislature, but “we’ve always done it this way” isn’t a sufficient reason to shut our constituents out of decisions that will impact their lives significantly. In a $50 billion budget, these negotiations have major consequences, which is especially concerning given the increasingly extreme views of several colleagues – for example, those expressed in the Senate transportation budget bill.
I ran for Minnesota Senate to use my expertise as a civil engineer and small-business owner with decades of experience in the transportation industry, and I’m honored to serve on the transportation committee. Unfortunately, my Republican counterparts on the committee, none of whom work in transportation, don’t value that kind of expertise, from me or anyone else.
The bill they’ve created lacks vision and ignores reality, addressing the needs of gas-powered cars and trucks alone and expressing outdated ideas that were last popular decades ago. Their decisions to slash transit spending by gutting Metro Transit and Metro Mobility and to prioritize high-emission gas-powered vehicles show that they’re stuck in a time when cars ruled the world and climate change was not a concern.
The transportation industry discarded that paradigm years ago, and it’s been exciting to participate in our movement towards a comprehensive approach that includes transit, bicycles, pedestrians and cars to connect and enhance communities. We’ve broadened our view of transportation to incorporate cost-effective and climate-friendly means that provide access for everyone, and Minnesota must catch up.
The House DFL version of the transportation bill better illustrates this modern approach, but Senate Republicans’ archaic priorities have ensured that the final bill will be nowhere close to a forward-thinking transportation package.
Budget priorities illustrate why elections matter, and why every Minnesotan deserves engaged representatives who are willing to collaborate. It’s time to replace those who aren’t.
Ann Johnson Stewart
Wayzata
Ann Johnson Stewart represents District 44 in the Minnesota Senate.
