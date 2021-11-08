To the Editor:
I have either never seen the St. Louis Park Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Economic Development Authority levies before or ignored them. Although they are both good and worthy initiatives, they bother me immensely because they are “added” taxes. For clarity and transparency, all of our taxes should be within the property tax levy. Perhaps they are small amounts, making property taxes increase by 6.6% instead of 6.5%, but stating the total amount instead of separating them into taxes that rise separately from the whole hides the true cost.
Secondly, the annual increase in our property taxes, generally 5% or more, is quite frankly outrageous. It is extremely rare for any citizen to ever get a 5% raise at work. Can you imagine their laughter if I went to them with a request for a bigger raise because I want to purchase a new electric car so I can be more environmentally friendly? I would need to prioritize my spending and save money for that, not get a wage increase. St. Louis Park is a great place to live, partly due to “future thinking” initiatives. But at some point, the good idea bus needs to take a break, or at least slow down. All the good ideas, whether it be housing concerns (such as the HRA) or environmental concerns (like EDA), need to be in the general budget, and prioritized with everything else, and need to be reasonable.
The yearly tax increases have bothered me for many years, but this year, when I joined some of my wonderful neighbors for the fourth annual chili cook-off, I became distressed to hear these younger people with children thinking they are becoming taxed right out of this city. That would truly be a tragedy. The people we have elected to run our city all seem to be very intelligent, successful, caring people. I believe they could be fully capable of figuring out ways to keep our city a wonderful place to live while living within our means. That’s what anyone but the extremely wealthy do; let’s do it!
Terri Christy
St. Louis Park
