To the Editor:
I share Steven Hansen’s recent comments about the St. Louis Park Police Department in a recent Sun Sailor but want to add my feelings about not only the police department but the fire department as well. In fact, our entire city staff and many volunteers deserve our appreciation for the excellent service we receive all the time. And, of course, we are so fortunate to have excellent schools as well.
When my husband and I bought our first home here in St. Louis Park for our growing family in 1961, I had no expectation of still being here in 2020 and seeing what was a small suburb become the great city it is today. With all the sadness we are seeing in other cities, big and small, across the country we can be grateful to our City Council and all the hard-working people that work for us to keep this a great place to retire or welcome new young people to call St. Louis Park home.
Phyllis McQuaid
St. Louis Park
Phyllis McQuaid is a former St. Louis Park mayor and school board member as well as a former Minnesota state senator.
