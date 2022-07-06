The anniversary of the 2019 flag-pledge eruption in St. Louis Park is here. The event was important; even then-President Trump commented on it.
Watching the Jan. 6 House hearings, here’s a frightening thought: Was the Jan. 6 event inspired at least in part by the St. Louis Park eruption, just 18 months beforehand? Each was a disruption of an official proceeding. The SLP eruption succeeded in its intent: reinstatement of the flag pledge. Fortunately, the Jan. 6 riot failed to reverse 2020’s election results. But in Trump’s mind’s eye, did the SLP eruption show the possibility of what an aroused crowd could accomplish?
The House hearings show how fragile our Constitutional government can be. As citizens, are we committed to the Constitution first, or the flag first?
What follows is a proposal to the St. Louis Park City Council, to show SLP’s willingness to promote what makes America great: its Constitution. The council currently allows attendees at meetings to pledge allegiance to the flag, taking 15 seconds at beginnings of meetings. Why not provide an additional 15 seconds as well to allow attendees to show their fealty to the Constitution?
Either of the following variations on well-known statements already in the American canon could be used as a “Constitution Pledge”:
1) From the Rev. Francis Bellamy’s original pledge to the flag: “I pledge allegiance to the Constitution, and to the republic which it upholds, one nation, indivisible, always striving for liberty and justice for all.”
2) From Article II of the Constitution: “I do solemnly swear or affirm that I will execute the office of Citizen of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability as Citizen, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.”
None of the officers of the city needs to take such a pledge to the Constitution – each of them already pledged, on the day they took office, to defend the Constitution. But let’s find who among the other attendees at council meetings is really dedicated to America’s defining document, the Constitution – maybe even prompt some of them to read it!
