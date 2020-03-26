To the Editor:
I am in favor of the St. Louis Park Crime-Free, Drug-Free Rental Housing ordinance for the following reasons: It assures a safe rental property for all renters in our community.
I do not, however, believe the ownership of this ordinance should belong to the police. It doesn’t fall within the parameters of their job and causes people to think the police department is involved in “evicting” people. (This ordinance does not evict anyone.) It makes sense to me it should be managed by the housing department. Furthermore, a review board should be created to ensure objectives are met and to identify areas that may need to be addressed. A potential area could be unreasonable and negative effects on our diverse population. There should be more transparency in the process, meaning first and foremost tenants should always be informed, in writing and in a timely manner of a violation. Tenants who need to call for assistance should not be afraid of retaliation. Much has changed over the years, and certain charges, such as those dealing with marijuana, should be reevaluated to see how they apply to this ordinance.
Good landlords and responsible tenants should be willing to abide by these stipulations; renters and landlords need to both be held accountable for issues related to this ordinance. Landlords should be held responsible for their leaseholders, given they made the decision to rent to them. Should tenants be responsible for their guests? Good question for discussion. As Meadowbrook Collaborative outreach coordinator, this program was very successful in making good tenants feel safe. Such ordinances should be reviewed from time-to-time to make sure they continue to meet the needs of the community. Quality rental housing, and quality of life for that housing and the neighborhoods that surround them, cannot be sacrificed. Making rental housing available to the masses cannot come at the cost of the values and culture of our community.
Linda Trummer
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.