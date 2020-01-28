To the Editor:
The Sun Sailor had a comprehensive article regarding a potential sales tax being implemented in St. Louis Park of 0.25 or 0.50% to pay for future road repairs. City staff is recommending a new tax because of a projected funding gap in the year 2030. They believe we cannot accrue enough money from the operating budget or float bonds to pay for these projects. In other words, we can’t tighten our belt enough to pay for the projects. Therefore, they are recommending we need an additional source of revenue. The good news, if there is any, is the tax would sunset once the revenue has been collected to pay for the outlined projects.
To better align all stakeholders in this discussion, here is a proposal. Cap city staff pay increases and city property tax increases at 2% annually while the sales tax is being collected. The cap on salary and property tax will ensure everyone has skin in the game when the citizens are undergoing the hardship of the additional sales tax. Furthermore, this proposal would simplify planning and increase transparency for all interested parties. This proposal would be easy to implement, and it creates a win-win-win scenario the community can get behind. Here is a plan we can all get behind to address the projected funding gap.
Steve May
St. Louis Park
