I am grateful to our city council members for their consideration of policies that can protect the health of our children. In 2017, we were the second city in Minnesota to raise the age of tobacco sales to 21, and the sale of many flavored tobacco products was also regulated.
At the time, menthol-flavored products were exempted from this ban, but it would be great to see the City Council remove this exemption.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one in three Minnesota high school smokers uses menthol cigarettes. As the use of non-menthol cigarettes has declined among youth, the use of menthol-flavored cigarettes has increased. Additionally, one in four African-Americans currently smoke, and the vast majority use menthol.
Menthol makes experimentation easier because its minty flavor masks the lung irritation that might prevent a kid that tries a cigarette from picking up a potential addition that could damage their health and cost them their life. Adding menthol-flavored cigarettes to the existing city ban would be a great way to make a good law even better.
Matt Flory
St. Louis Park
