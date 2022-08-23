Since 2017, St. Louis Park residents have overwhelming voted in favor of nearly $250 million in additional financial support for the school district. I have gladly voted in favor of all these levy/bond increases in both elections in support of all the students across the district and my kids that attend Aquila Elementary School.
Now the time has come for residents of the district, after unyielding support for the schools, to see some results. The massive amount of additional funding provided by the voters should be accompanied by the expectation of better academic results across the board. In my opinion, this would entail a renewed focus on academic achievement as the singular core mission of the school district, higher standards for both classroom safety and less tolerance for behavior that disrupts the learning environment, and reinstituting the previous gifted and talented program for advanced learners to ensure that they also receive equal classroom instruction.
These would be policies that would equally support the academic achievement of all students in the district. It is incumbent upon parents and residents of the district to never expect anything but the highest in academic performance from our schools, and our votes in favor of the levy/bonds requires that the district provide that.
