To the Editor:
With our school district faced with a shortage of funds for construction costs, I wonder how meaningful cosmetic changes are to a successful learning environment. Are fancy furniture and carpeted floors really improving outcomes for our most vulnerable students, or is it making adults feel good?
Are leaking pipes and roofs that cause costly damages that must be addressed not more important as we consider the needs of our buildings? And in our historical building – Central Community Center – what are we doing to preserve the architectural integrity that stores so many memories of times past?
I’ve been around these school buildings for 34 years. I don’t need to walk inside and see fancy architecture and furnishings. I would much prefer knowing the boilers are working properly, that the buildings are clean and well-maintained, and that our children are safe and engaged in learning.
Linda Trummer
St. Louis Park
