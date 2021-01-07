To the Editor:
As I reflect on 2020, I include St. Louis Park teachers, staff, and Superintendent Astein Osei among the things I am grateful for this past year.
Pick your descriptor – unprecedented, never-before-seen, unlike any other – this was a year we didn’t see coming and couldn’t imagine in our wildest dreams (or even nightmares). I am grateful for the agility and creativity of our teachers. I’m thankful for Superintendent Osei’s willingness to listen – even when the answers aren’t the ones parents want to hear.
Earlier this summer I heard a phrase that stuck with me: we may all be in the same storm, but we’re not in the same boat. The pandemic has impacted families in SLP in different ways, which is one of the reasons I appreciate the consistent connection and encouragement from our teachers. My days have been brightened thanks to the music from Ms. Bishop’s third-grade morning meeting and Ms. Englund’s gift of engaging a Zoom call of seventh-graders in conversation.
Like all SLP families, I’m eager to hear what’s next as we look forward to K-5 in-school learning and kick off the Distance Learning Academy. And I am hopeful that we’ll see case counts continue to decline and our sixth- through 12th-grade students get to transition to a hybrid or full in-person model, too.
The next school board meeting is Thursday, Jan. 11, and the next parent listening sessions (available in Spanish and English) are Tuesday, Jan. 19. Thanks in advance to Superintendent Osei and the St. Louis Park School Board for helping us understand what’s next and continuing to advocate for our SLP students.
Amanda Muñoz
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.