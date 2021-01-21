To the Editor:
It is hard to be courageous in these uncertain times. Our government seems fragile. We are trapped in a global pandemic. Our children have painstakingly had to adjust to learning in a virtual arena. Teachers have extraordinarily risen to their challenges of distance learning with love and incredible hard work.
In December, the St. Louis Park School Board voted to move forward to safely open our schools for K-5 students. This was a brave choice to listen to science and data, follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidelines to safely open and to push through fear. Each family will tell stories for years to come for what distance learning meant for their children. In February, we will move forward as a community to begin our next chapter with hope and perseverance.
Erin Gonzalez-Bardzinski
St. Louis Park
