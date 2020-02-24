To the Editor:
Change can be hard for people who are accustomed to the status quo, but sometimes circumstances merit discussion. If our city is committed to addressing climate change, to transit and to north-south routes, we should be willing to have debates when it is difficult, not simply when it is easy.
When I ride a bike, it is recreational, and a safe route on a quiet street is probably preferable to a direct route alongside traffic. Personally I’d prefer that we budget for more bikeways like the one on Cedar Lake Road and I’d be willing to defend a local sales tax increase if that was the way to get it done.
In addition, I recognize that some bikers are commuters, and they prefer direct routes. The easier we make it for them, the more likely we can get people out of their cars. That’s good for the environment and good for congestion (every car off the road is one less in front of me).
I thought urban design was goofy until Highway 7 and Woodale were grade-separated. It improved my experience on foot, on bike and by car and greatly increased the chances that I would travel to The Rec Center and Excelsior & Grand without my car keys (much less my car).
City sidewalks and streets belong to everyone that uses them. Sometimes that is a hard thing for homeowners to hear. Whatever the outcome, I appreciate that our city council is leaning into a difficult space and I hope residents who oppose these changes recognize that they do have neighbors who are asking for them.
Matt Flory
St. Louis Park
