To the Editor:
The city recently communicated a proposed tax levy increase of 6.5%.
As a city it seems like tax increment financing is being given regularly on multiple questionable projects, including halted developments, and to organizations with poor reviews. Now we see a tax levy proposal of nearly 7% while a neighboring community Hopkins is proposing only a 3.5% increase.
Developments that are unable to be completed, questionable projects due to lack of diligence, are not what a community should desire as it will have long-term and lasting negative effects. Maybe some of these mistakes can be fixed with increasing taxes, but this hurts the affordability of housing, especially for those on fixed income.
John Heider
St. Louis Park
