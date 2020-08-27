To the Editor:
The St. Louis Park City Council needs to finish what it started and fully fund the Dakota-Edgewood Bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks. Since incorporation, St. Louis Park has lacked reasonable north-south connections, especially for non-automobile trips. Anyone who has waited on multiple traffic signal cycles along Louisiana Avenue or made the unpleasant, dangerous trek up and down the narrow, exposed sidewalks along the Louisiana bridge has suffered for this.
For well over a decade, the community has craved a project like the Dakota-Edgewood bridge that would connect areas north of the tracks to the Cedar Lake Trail, Peter Hobart Elementary School and the rest of the city. To that end, city staff have worked admirably to present a solution, which the council previously approved and which several firms competitively bid to construct within engineering estimates, only to have the council delay over misguided and ill-timed cost concerns at its meeting Aug. 17. The project is in jeopardy of being delayed (yet again) or shelved completely over issues that have already been vetted and resolved because the community demands this bridge!
The longstanding need and community support for this bridge is reflected in the city’s Connect the Park program, its 2040 Comprehensive Plan and its Climate Action Plan. If it ignores the will of the community, the City Council would be giving up nearly $3 million in federal funds already granted for the project, would be wasting over $1 million in local tax dollars and staff labor already spent and would gravely disappoint thousands of residents. I beg of the City Council: Build this bridge!
Patrick Baldwin
St. Louis Park
