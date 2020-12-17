To the Editor:
On behalf of the Park Public Schools and Community Foundation, we would like to thank our neighbors for their support through the purchase of St. Louis Park-branded masks. These full-size masks include a nose guard, chin flap and adjustable ear flaps. For each $10 mask we have sold, another will be donated to a resident in need. We have already sold over 400.
If you would like to support this effort, we encourage you to go online at givemn.org/story/SLPmasks to make your order. Thank you for your time and consideration. Best wishes.
Lisa Stein
St. Louis Park
Lisa Stein is co-chair of the Park Public Schools and Community Foundation.
