Current St. Louis Park City Council member Larry Kraft is running unopposed for the Minnesota House of Representatives. He is an at-large member of the city council. He doesn’t represent specific neighborhoods and if he doesn’t resign three months prior to election day the voters won’t pick his replacement. Members of the St. Louis Park City Council will.
Kraft has known since early June that he will have no opponent for the state House seat. That would have left a very long window of time for candidates to apply and voters to decide who to elect as his replacement. Instead, he decided to continue in office, and now an election if he resigned will take place in a compressed period of time.
As Kraft represents every citizen of St Louis Park every citizen of St Louis Park should be able to vote for his replacement.
Rather than waiting to resign his seat from the city council until he is sworn in to his house seat he should, in the best interest of representative government, resign now and allow St Louis Park voters to vote and make the choice for his replacement as opposed to a small group of people on the city council and mayor.
Kraft has indicated to me he will not resign.
It may be that he believes the citizens would want him to represent their interests through January.
Perhaps it should be best left to those citizens to decide who’s going to represent them over the longer period of time (one year) than when he leaves the council in January 2023?
Climate change and affordable housing seem to be his primary concerns. I believe that those progressive values are currently represented on the council.
Kraft should have resigned in June. That boat has sailed. It’s time for Mr. Kraft to resign the at large position representing all citizens of St Louis Park and allow all citizens of St Louis Park to vote for his replacement. It’s not right that the city council and mayor should do that for all of us.
