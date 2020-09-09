To the Editor:
A letter published Aug. 20 expressed a citizen’s belief that police should not be defunded and the St. Louis Park City Council “should not engage with the defund-the-police political activists.” The author states government’s role is to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America while apparently failing to recognize that the Constitution established a democratic republic based on representative government. While all citizens are entitled to their beliefs and the right to express them, compelling elected representatives not to engage with others that hold other beliefs or opinions seems downright unconstitutional.
Assuming the City Council of St. Louis Park will shadow actions of Minneapolis City Council members accompanied the citizen’s refusal to ”condone radical sympathizers to a socialist ideology.”
Fortunately, my Ward One council member, Margaret Rog, understands her oath of office and will listen and engage with citizens expressing a variety of opinions and ideologies. I support the City Council in evaluating use of force and researching new and different ways of structuring departments that serve our community.
Nancy Gertner
St. Louis Park
