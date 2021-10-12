To the Editor:
Many letters to the editor touting the credentials of various candidates read like resumes. They are fine but leave little in the way of insight into the person. I hope to remedy that with some words about Sue Budd, candidate for the 3rd Ward St. Louis Park City Council seat.
I first knew Sue as a neighbor, then as a friend, and then as an activist and a candidate.
When I first met her, I asked what she did for a living. Sue just said, “I work for a nonprofit.” That was true, but it certainly understated her years as an activist. Later, during the last election cycle, I began to realize the depth of Sue’s involvement with the community.
Sue organized a group of us from my neighborhood to go to our caucus. I remember that there were 15 total participants in our room. Nine were my neighbors. I had attended a caucus before, but this was the first one I left feeling positive about. I learned from Sue that a small number of people, organized and enthusiastic, can truly make a difference.
Since then, I have been involved with Sue on several activities designed to help our community take steps toward achieving a safe and just environment. I have seen her work in an acceptive and collaborative manner and have no doubt that she would continue in the same style as a city council member.
Recently, I heard Sue describe how she transitioned from being a mentor to people who were dealing with difficult situations to someone dedicated to helping prevent those situations from ever happening. If you ask her about this, you might be as moved as I was.
Sue has been a big factor in my becoming a better citizen of our country. For that I will always be grateful.
I hope that by sharing these impressions of her that, when my neighbors in the 3rd Ward think about the type of individual they would like to represent them on the City Council, they will consider Sue Budd.
Ken Isham-Schopf
St. Louis Park
