To the Editor:
The St. Louis Park City Council should approve the applications necessary for building the Rise on 7 affordable housing project proposed by CommonBond Communities. This project will help our community meet their comprehensive plan goal of providing a broad range of housing and neighborhood-oriented development. Ultimately, it will help make our city more livable for everyone.
As senior pastor of Vista Lutheran Church, I want to share some of the history of this plot of land and why our members are so passionate about seeing it filled with safe, affordable housing. When the members of Prince of Peace Lutheran and Wooddale Lutheran combined to form Vista Lutheran, we had a choice to make about the amount of property we held.
The people decided to sell the former Prince of Peace property. However, the congregation didn’t just look to maximize profit. For generations, this site was filled with love and concern for the people of St. Louis Park, and we wanted to continue that by meeting the needs of the generations to come.
When the opportunity came to sell the property to CommonBond Communities, a nonprofit equitable housing developer, the congregation found a way to love and serve the people of St. Louis Park for decades to come. The Rise on 7 development will provide affordable housing for individuals and families and will include, in partnership with our friends at Westwood Lutheran, a child care center for underserved families (many of whom may reside in the building).
This project is a force for good in our community. We all want to have a community where everyone has the chance to live and thrive. As the people of Vista Lutheran, we see it as a basic part of our faith to care for and serve the people around us with love and compassion. This project will do that for so many people.
The people of Vista Lutheran not only support this project; we celebrate it and other affordable housing projects like it!
Heidi Zimdars
Maple Grove
The Rev. Heidi Zimdars is the senior pastor of Vista Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park.
