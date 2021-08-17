To the Editor:
In the Aug. 5 edition of your paper, you reported how “St. Louis Park moves to prevent gas station from reemerging.”
At the very first, I would like to applaud Seth Rowe for reporting the details of the situation in a clear, succinct fashion!
That being said, I was very disturbed, to say the least, concerning what is in my opinion a morally wrong action that the city is poised to carry out.
The law states that the Holiday station has the right to repurchase their business’ original site. So the City Council, who rightly or wrongly doesn’t want this to happen, plans on attempting what amounts to an “end run” around the rules – and wants to rezone the property to restrain a perfectly legitimate and reputable business from being able to exercise their options.
Disgraceful! Did our City Council ever hear the phrase “might doesn’t make right”?
Certainly, we can all think of examples where there are those in society who impose their will upon others, despite the unjust or plain “wrong-headed” nature of their actions – something which should appall all decent, fair-minded individuals.
The St. Louis Park City Council should rethink their plans and allow a legitimate, reputable and longstanding business enterprise to proceed without what I, although not an attorney, believe to be an unfair restraint of trade.
Yosef Heisler
St. Louis Park
