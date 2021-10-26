To the Editor:
In a letter to the editor last week, a writer’s concerns included the lack of contested local elections in St. Louis Park. I also would like to see more contested elections that show the strength of our democracy, but the work of the St. Louis Park City Council members is almost insurmountably difficult.
I have utmost respect for people willing to run for office and to serve on the council. They have to deal with many controversial issues such as the Southwest Light Rail Transit line and sidewalks. But I do not believe any of these reach the incredible threat of the Charter Commission seeking oversight of the council that was outlined in the Sept. 23 Sun Sailor. The article included the statement, “I really looked at this as telling future councils when you get elected you just need to know that there’s an avenue for people to say, ‘I think something is wrong here.’” We already have this. It is called an election. I consider the move by the Charter Commission as a misguided attempt at undermining our democracy. We need to stand strongly against this so called “oversight” and protect the results of our elections.
Judith Moore
St. Louis Park
