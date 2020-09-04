To the Editor:
The Sun Sailor reported that St. Louis Park got an unpleasant $837,000 surprise as it relates to the Dakota-Edgewood Trail Bridge project. The total cost of the project has climbed to a projected $9.55 million, or about $6.65 million for St. Louis Park taxpayers to choke on, after a $2.9 million federal grant.
The $6.65 million cost is a heavy burden for homeowners and renters who are retired, who have fixed and limited incomes and for non-retired people who now find themselves out of work and out of income. It’s enough to drive some residents out of the city, to seek lower-cost housing elsewhere.
Where do you think the advocates for this project got the notion that they should spend roughly $10 million in public funds to build a shiny new bridge just to traverse a railroad crossing when there are more at-grade railroad crossings in the city and in the state than one could probably count? I suspect that an attractive and affordable at-grade railroad crossing solution can be found, and the desired north-south connection can be realized.
Pedestrians and vehicles cross railroads at level grades safely and swiftly all the time. The city and its taxpayers can’t afford a project of this cost and scope while it has urgent and other unmet health, well-being and fairness needs of its citizens. There’s a better way to get more bang for the buck for the city and its taxpayers than to proceed with this bridge project, as planned.
For example, for only about $250,000 the city can complete the task of efficiently clearing all of its public sidewalks of snow without relying on the involuntary, unpaid and unreliable labor provided by roughly one-fourth of the homeowners in the city. I’m sure that we could find other needs like affordable housing, like efficient climate-friendly transportation and others that are more important to fund than an over-the-top shiny bridge. I’m glad that we have at least three council members, Rog, Kraft and Mohamed, who have found the wisdom of fiscal restraint. We need to find more.
Dale A. Anderson
St. Louis Park
