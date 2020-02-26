To the Editor:
I am writing to share my support for the bikeway infrastructure improvements along Wooddale Avenue in St. Louis Park.
As an avid bicycle commuter, my perspective is based on the lived experience of riding our roadways. I have been commuting by bicycle for over 25 years on Wooddale Avenue. I was also a member on the original Connect the Park task force, which had a goal to create safe accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians. In addition, I contributed to Edina’s bicycle/pedestrian plans as it is very important that these plans are aligned across adjacent communities. Wooddale Avenue was identified as the best north-south corridor in both of these plans. That was based on ridership feedback and the identification of the route being the safest and most direct option.
Contrary to some letters being written, the proposed plan will make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians by calming traffic and creating a safe zone for cyclist.
I hope St. Louis Park City Council staff will move forward with this plan and continue to create a safer and more accessible city for those who choose alternative transportation to the automobile.
Paul Zeigle
St. Louis Park
