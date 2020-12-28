To the Editor:
As I busily wrapped packages, circular gifts about 15 inches in diameter, I was chuckling with delight at my unique find for my two grandsons. Each will have a tent on his own bed!
I fit them in a 20x14-inch box, taped and addressed it and drove to the post office.
Only four people were allowed in the sales area, so I joined the line in the lobby, 6 feet apart from others. Two ladies and I enjoyed chatting until it was our turn. In front of the counter, I learned my big box would cost more than I was willing to pay for shipment, so I began asking if there was a flatter box for sale.
One of the ladies from our lobby-chat announced she would pay the cost, declaring I should not have to go through, “all that process of re-wrapping, again.”
As I protested, she responded, “This is your holiday gift. Just share with someone else this season!” All I could do was thank her. The other lady smiled and placed a $5 bill on the counter near me. Amazed, I thanked her, and today made a donation for that amount to ICA Food Shelf.
Another gift I’m sharing was sent by a friend. It is written on a four-story building in south Philadelphia by J. Giovinetti:
“Dear God of Love, I pray to you now with all the love my heart and soul can hold. Help me to write the perfect words that need to be read by you that is reading this so that you may understand that God is love, and so are you and that we are all one.
There is nothing to fear because you and I are here to protect and love each other without judgement or anger. We are here to learn and teach each other to be gracious for all things and experiences and to live and love in the moment and to enjoy life.
So while I have you in this moment know that you are loved and beautiful and I ask that you pass this on. Tell someone they are beautiful even if you don’t know them.”
Rosalie Lurth
Minnetonka
