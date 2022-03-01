While I agree with the lack of political representation and economic foresight in the planning of the new light rail line as observed in Keith Anderson’s Feb. 24 column, “A light rail ride nobody wants to ride,” I found it ironic that you mention the “long-established neighborhoods” of the Kenilworth Corridor as the only ones being resistant to the light rail line and yet never mention those who need to ride the rail.
This long-established rail road corridor has been there since the mid-1860s, long before the Kenilworth neighborhoods’ arrival. If only the older homes could have shared their collective memories of the 24/7 operating freight yards of the Minneapolis and St. Louis Railroad, perhaps they would not have built condominiums so close to an active railroad. While Keith does mention that the existing freight line today operates at a lower speed, he fails to mention it is because of the length and weight of the train of freight cars that dictate the speed in this complex corridor. The light rail is just that – lighter and designed to run fast. It’s also ironic, in an historical context, that the existing “freight” railroad served as a passenger rail up through the middle of the 20th century. They even had a Kenwood station back in the day.
This rail corridor has well served all of Minnesota and points west long before internal combustion engines clogged the roadways with polluted air. Perhaps it would have been better to write a column about the long-term, positive environmental impact light rail brings and recall the history of this railroad corridor serving the “nobodies” who do not have personal transportation.
