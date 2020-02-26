To the Editor:
I fully support the Southeast Bikeway improvements in St. Louis Park and the connections that they will make within and outside our community.
The city’s comprehensive plan points out that bicyclists are limited by a lack of north-south bicycle connections. In order to make these connections, the city must look for corridors that have capacity for all forms of transportation. These bikeways must also help build a network of facilities across the region.
The Southeast Bikeway improvements provide key connections to bicycle infrastructure in St. Louis Park and Edina that also provide access into employment and activity centers in Edina, Minneapolis and beyond.
In the region’s Transportation Policy Plan, the Southeast Bikeway Improvements are identified within a Tier 2 Regional Bicycle Transportation Network Corridor and Alignment. This means it should be given the second highest priority for transportation investment. These corridors and alignments provide transportation connectivity to destinations within and beyond St. Louis Park and also connect to Tier 1 regional bicycle transportation corridors and alignments.
Bicycling is an increasingly adopted form of transportation for commuting to work or school, running personal errands and traveling to entertainment and activities. Opportunities to improve biking access through on-street bikeways and off-road trails exist throughout the region.
We must continue to look at how we can improve this network, including the addition of protected bike lanes, considering the use of one-way streets and increasing outreach about these projects across the city.
Sara Maaske
St. Louis Park
