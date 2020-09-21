To the Editor:
I endorse Milind Sohoni over Alise McGregor for the Plymouth City Council Ward 1 seat. Sohoni will add expertise and ethnic diversity to a unicolor council and he will support action on climate change that the current council has slow-walked or defeated outright.
Milind Sohoni came to America with $750 in his pocket and earned a doctorate in chemistry and an MBA. He has worked in management in Fortune 500 companies and owned a UPS store, giving him insight into businesses large and small. When asked why he needed to run for council after Plymouth and America have been so good to him, he responded that he wished to support others who are still struggling. This is a successful retiree looking to give back to his adopted home.
Sohoni lists reducing Plymouth’s carbon footprint among his top four goals, and his vote on the council is much needed. In January, McGregor and three colleagues voted against joining Minnesota GreenStep Cities, a money-saving public service organization pursuing voluntary green goals. McGregor also weighed in negatively on solar panels on public buildings in a study session last winter. The city has a proposal from iDeal Energies to install panels at no cost to the taxpayer and 20 years of free maintenance with a 30-year payout of nearly $4 million. We can no longer afford to leave money on the table with a do-nothing council. Milind Sohoni will help us build a forward-moving Plymouth.
James Crider
Plymouth
