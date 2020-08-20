To the Editor:
Don’t we all love a success story? Let me tell you about my friend. As a young man, he worked hard to get a good education – all the way to a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry. His science training completed, he began his career working with Fortune 500 companies. He started out in research and development, but he always aimed higher. Twenty-five years ago, he and his young family traded Detroit for Plymouth.
The nearby Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota offered an attractive program. He worked and studied until he earned an MBA. Product management was what he expected to move into. But the economy faltered and, like many, he got a jolt. His job disappeared and life-changing choices were forced upon him.
The corporate world looked grim, so my friend made the leap from Fortune 500s to running a UPS Store. Working long hours, he ensured his business was well-run and he gained loyal customers. After 15 successful years, he sold his business and retired. Not ready for a rocking chair, he looked for ways to give back to his beloved city. There was a program to volunteer with Plymouth Public Safety, but the pandemic put that on hold. He had experience in a large student body government during college, so why not run for Plymouth City Council? He could represent his neighbors while his skills, knowledge and experience would be put to good use. He filed to be a candidate for Ward 1, crafted his campaign plan and began door knocking.
Meet Milind Sohoni, Plymouth City Council candidate. He’s ready to put his retirement years into service for Plymouth. A win at the polls in November will add a new chapter to Milind’s success story and Plymouth will gain a dedicated and savvy council member.
Clara McIver
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.