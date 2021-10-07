To the Editor:
Early voting for Wayzata School Board has begun. There are three open seats, and I can’t think of anyone better to fill those seats than Milind Sohoni, Heidi Kader and Sarah Johansen.
Speaking as a former school board candidate with three kids in the district, I know this election is an important one. We need board members who will support public health recommendations so our kids can remain in the classroom. And we need board members who won’t censor historical facts in our schools. Not only do Sohoni, Kader and Johansen fit this bill, but they are more than just one- or two-issue candidates. As long-time residents and volunteers, Sohoni, Kader and Johansen understand the needs of the district and how the district works.
Johansen, the sole incumbent, has served 8 years on the school board and has helped steer the district through many challenges. Meanwhile, Kader has been volunteering in the local community for 18 years, with 8 of those years focused on the schools. Sohoni, also an avid community volunteer, raised his children in the Wayzata district and currently serves on the district’s Legislative Action Committee and Curriculum, Instruction and Technology Advisory Committee. These are just a few of the many reasons to trust Sohoni, Kader and Johansen to be thoughtful and effective stewards of our district. Learn more by visiting the candidates’ individual websites, and please make a voting plan.
Sheila Prior
Plymouth
