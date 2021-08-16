To the Editor:

And your lungs.

Now that almost everyone in the state and everyone in the Twin Cities has experienced wood smoke, and did not enjoy it, they may want to think differently about backyard fire pits. There is no acceptable amount of smoke that is considered safe.

When you fire up that backyard fire pit, 50% of your down-wind neighbors suffer from your smoke. As of now, most cities allow backyard fires, but they shouldn’t. The smoke particles are especially dangerous to children and seniors and can affect everyone in some way or another.

So next time you think about lighting up the fire pit, think about your neighbors. There is a reason no one ever stands down-wind from a fire, the smoke smell is awful.

Richard Schmidt

Plymouth

