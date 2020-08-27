To the Editor:

When I moved to St. Louis Park some 13 years ago, I was impressed that the city was talking about bike and pedestrian safety. I learned that the “Connect the Park” initiative has identified Dakota Avenue as a north/south corridor connecting Peter Hobart Elementary school to St. Louis Park High School. As a resident of the Lenox Neighborhood, this appealed to me.

I volunteered with Health In the Park, and the potential for bike lanes on Dakota seemed like a good next step. I also have really enjoyed the way the bridge over Highway 7 allows access to 36th Street and the Excelsior & Grand area. But I got really excited when the city started talking about a bridge over the railroad tracks. This Dakota bridge completes the corridor.

I heard last week that the council is reconsidering this bridge because of the cost. I understand the need to be good stewards of city funds, but this project has been planned for over a decade with input from residents and commitment of federal funds that might be lost if we delay. I hope that the City Council votes in favor of the Dakota bridge.

Matt Flory

St. Louis Park

