To the Editor:
Have you noticed a very colorful Park lawn sign around town lately? Most likely you have! Every “We Love Our Senior” sign represents community support for a St. Louis Park high school senior. Whether you are a parent, a grandparent, a coach, a friend, an educator or just a St. Louis Park resident, each and every sign means someone took the time to put community first.
The Park Community and Schools Foundation partnership has been instrumental in getting the word out for the Class of 2021. They have helped launch a community-wide effort to celebrate our very deserving seniors.
Throughout the past nine months, the St. Louis Park Senior Planning Committee has been fortunate enough to partner with local businesses to simultaneously bring awareness to our events and to boost business for their establishments. We have leaned in to our incredible community and have been met with positive success and increased community connections.
We couldn’t be more thankful for our greater St. Louis Park school community as they have rallied to support the Class of 2021. With the support of our elementary PTOs, we have been able to reach our greater school community to promote our community events and our senior sign campaign.
Help us to reach our goal at givemn.org/story/Slpseniors2021 and blanket the town with a “We Love Our Senior” sign. For the first time in St. Louis Park history, the Senior Celebration will be a free event for all.
Jodi Bohrod
St. Louis Park
