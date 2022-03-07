I was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine in 1993. Ours was the first group of Teaching English as a Foreign Language volunteers in the country. We were witness to the beginnings of Ukraine as a free and democratic country. I never could have believed I would be watching the atrocities that are happening today.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens us all. Ensuring the democracy of Ukraine means ensuring the democracy of all free nations. We like to say that America fights to defend democracy, but when the call comes, we are often ready with platitudes but no substance. We also have a short attention span, and the longer this invasion is allowed to go on, the less interested the West will be, and it will be viewed as another war-torn country that is “not our problem.”
My friend Andriy, who is doing all he can to keep his wife and two young children safe in Kyiv, texted me the day after our president’s State of the Union Address: “I want to read what Biden said today in response to Russia’s invasion. If there is just ‘deep concern,’ that would mean that Ukraine will be torn apart.” And after a Russian missile struck the largest nuclear power plant in Europe he wrote: “This is not just a war between Ukraine and Russia. This is a war that might have very far-reaching consequences.”
As citizens on the other side of the globe in St. Louis Park and Hopkins, it might feel like there’s nothing we can do. But we can do something. We can pay attention. We can make sure that we’re getting our news from traditional and reputable news sources. We can write and call our president and Congress and ask them to do more. We can donate to reputable charities that are serving Ukrainians in country and those fleeing. We can care. We can hope. We can choose to not look away.
You can find more about how to support Ukraine through the Minneapolis-based Ukrainian American Community Center at uaccmn.org.
