Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
To the Editor:
Minnesota Housing announced a deadline Jan. 25 for new applications and re-applications to the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program through RentHelpMN for 9 p.m. Jan. 28.
This is not acceptable.
This has caused me to think about what obligations we have to each other in our community. What are your answers?
“Inspired by Two Voices from the Past: Frederick Douglas and Epicurus.”
To the ill, hungry, and homeless in Minnesota, what is your government?
What are the lines of your districts compared to the lines that they wait and suffer in?
Lines for care.
Lines for substance.
Lines for shelter.
Lines for compassion.
What is your infrastructure to those who live in shambles?
What bridges exist in their world that cross their rivers of need?
What trains exist to carry them away from their suffering?
If a government is willing to prevent suffering, but is not able?
Why accept it’s weakness?
If a government is able, but not willing?
Why accept it’s existence?
If a government is neither able nor willing?
Why call it a government?
Kenneth Isham-Schopf
St. Louis Park
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.