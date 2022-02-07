To the Editor:

Minnesota Housing announced a deadline Jan. 25 for new applications and re-applications to the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program through RentHelpMN for 9 p.m. Jan. 28.

This is not acceptable.

This has caused me to think about what obligations we have to each other in our community. What are your answers?

“Inspired by Two Voices from the Past: Frederick Douglas and Epicurus.”

To the ill, hungry, and homeless in Minnesota, what is your government?

What are the lines of your districts compared to the lines that they wait and suffer in?

Lines for care.

Lines for substance.

Lines for shelter.

Lines for compassion.

What is your infrastructure to those who live in shambles?

What bridges exist in their world that cross their rivers of need?

What trains exist to carry them away from their suffering?

If a government is willing to prevent suffering, but is not able?

    Why accept it’s weakness?

If a government is able, but not willing?

    Why accept it’s existence?

If a government is neither able nor willing?

    Why call it a government?

Kenneth Isham-Schopf

St. Louis Park

