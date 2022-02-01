For the third time in three months the Sun Sailor has published letters from locals warning us of dire events coming. Causes include rank-choice voting and now mask mandates. These are so illogical as to be humorous if not for the notion that our neighbors apparently believe this. The dangerous irony is that citizens falling prey to ideologue propaganda is the real threat to our remarkable form of government. The letter last week was “passionate” but had major shortfalls in facts and logic. It intended to persuade with near hysterical characterization of our recently elected city leaders: “Gestapo” and “lunatics” telling citizens “Quiet down peasants, or suffer...” are a just a couple examples. These statements are appropriate for a Monty Python skit, but bizarre for assessing elected leaders attempt to keep citizens safe in a pandemic surge - irony again - partly because too many citizens follow propaganda not expert and proven advice. Worse, the writer adds a political dig unrelated to his theme except in its inaccuracy: Minnetonka police are not struggling to manage violent crime. Had the writer paid that closer attention he tells us to, he’d have read Police Chief Boerboom’s very recent statement on the city website directly contradicting the writer, stating “Serious crime ... has not increased in Minnetonka in a review of the last three years.” Please people, we all need to pull together to squash this virus and get back to normal. Hysteria doesn’t help. Let’s get out and shop, a lot, in Minnetonka!
