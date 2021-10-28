To the Editor:
I was a member of the Wayzata School Board from 2010-2013. It was a privilege and a great experience. I learned first hand the quality and competence of the district’s management and was so favorably impressed by the commitment to the students of teachers and school staff. The demand to live here reflects the quality of the education they provide.
The board, for years, operated under the principles of political neutrality, excellent academics in content and teaching, fostering unity in the community and the importance of “each and every student,” regardless of circumstances, challenges or gifts.
So I was disappointed to learn of the material change in the “foundation and framework” of the district’s work, from those universal principals that made the district great, to “equity” - the race based political movement that has created bi-partisan and multi-racial dissent at school board meetings around the country.
Practically, the equity commitment adds nothing to the educational commitment to lead “each and every student” to their best. But it does divide. Children as young as kindergarten are now inculcated with the opinions of systemic racism, white oppression, white privilege and other tenets of progressive thought. There is no opposing opinion presented, and opinion is being treated as fact.
Academic excellence is not based in opinion. Especially opinion that is political, controversial and unfalsifiable. A diverse community holds diverse opinions, and teaching one perspective to the community’s children is disrespectful and divisive.
Erin Shelton, Bryan Kubes and Nick DeVries believe that one-sided political opinion has no place in public education. They believe in accurate history, “the good, the bad and the ugly,” but believe that it’s the role of the parents to make decisions about sensitive topics, and that what’s taught in school should be factual and neutral. It is foolish for Wayzata Schools to move in a direction that divides. Balance is needed. Shelton, Kubes and DeVries will deliver it. Please vote with them for the continued excellence of Wayzata Schools.
Susan Gaither
Plymouth
