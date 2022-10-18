I am disappointed to have to respond to the misinformation about my position and record on public safety included in a recently published letter to the editor (“Support for Cousineau”, 10/11/2022). The author chose to amplify negative messaging recently created by Lorie Cousineau, my opponent in the House District 45B legislative race, which falsely accuses me of “defunding” the police.
Their letter repeats my opponent’s convoluted claim of “evidence”, citing two votes in different years against amendments to unrelated bills that never passed. The author’s meaning of the votes is misconstrued, as neither had anything to do with my support for law enforcement. What I did vote in support of was the last public safety bill, which included unprecedented funding for local police, mental health, and community resources yet received no Republican support.
The letter also states my opponent “supports fully funding our local police departments”, implying that I do not. I previously served on the Minnetonka City Council for seven years, where I publicly supported our police and fire departments, rode along with our officers on Night Out for Neighbors, and successfully secured a sales tax waiver to build our new public safety facility. Over my tenure, I voted to increase Minnetonka’s police funding every year even amid fluctuating financial conditions. My opponent also previously served as a councilmember, where she instead voted to cut their police department budget (Medina City Council minutes, 12/06/2016).
One reason I originally ran for state office was my desire to protect our neighborhoods following the horrific 2018 Parkland Florida school shooting, and I continue to champion issues like community mental health resources and common-sense gun legislation. My opponent and her party claim to support public safety, but oppose gun violence prevention measures such as red flag laws that would temporarily remove guns from those having a mental health crisis even though such proposals are supported by dozens of police chiefs and sheriffs around the state.
This is an important election on November 8, and I would be honored to have your vote.
