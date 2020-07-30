To the Editor:
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is up for reelection and I believe we should send her back to Congress. In the past couple of months, her district was going through two simultaneous crises: the coronavirus pandemic and the crisis of systemic racism. Ilhan has shown great courage on both. Since the pandemic began, Ilhan has been fighting tirelessly for the people she represents. She turned her district office into a rapid response center for people needing assistance, and helped negotiate the CARES Act to provide much-needed financial support and loans to millions of Americans. She even wrote and passed the MEALS Act into law—a landmark bill to provide 22 million Americans with school meals during the pandemic,
After George Floyd’s death she sprang into action—joining protests nearly every night to speak and call for change. She helped write the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, raised more than $300,000 for community organizations in her district, delivered 20-plus tons of food, and introduced 5 bills to get more financial support to Minnesota and address police brutality.
Of course this is not all she has done. She has introduced bills to address rent cancellation, police accountability, institutionalized racism, and student debt. And she has done all of this while facing constant racism, anti-Muslim hate, and xenophobia from the President. Ilhan is more than a leader. She is an inspiration to millions of young Muslim women who finally see themselves in the halls of power. We should be proud to send her back … to Congress where she belongs.
Nadia Mohamed
St. Louis Park
Nadia Mohamed is a member of the St. Louis Park City Council.
